“Rain Songs Have Always Held a Special Place in Our Films”— Janhvi Kapoor on Her Bheegi Saree Moment

Rain songs have long been woven into the fabric of Bollywood — evoking romance, nostalgia, and timeless cinematic moments. From the golden era’s black-and-white frames to today’s high-definition spectacles, the rain has been more than just weather — it has been a mood, a story, and a feeling.

For Janhvi Kapoor, the newly released track Bheegi Saree from her upcoming film Param Sundari is her chance to live that cherished Bollywood dream. "Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there’s something so timeless and magical about them. I’ve grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal. Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream, dancing in the rain, feeling every beat and emotion it was pure joy."

The song, with its lush visuals and soulful melody, channels the essence of yesteryear classics while giving it a contemporary charm. Draped in a sensuous saree, Janhvi’s screen presence exudes old-school romance with a modern edge, making Bheegi Saree a track destined to find a place in the list of memorable Bollywood rain numbers.

With Param Sundari promising a blend of glamour, passion, and heartfelt storytelling, Bheegi Saree is already drenching fans in waves of anticipation.