"Raised me to be strong, fearless": Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt remembers her grandfather

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Bigg Boss 19 first runner-up Farrhana Bhatt remembered her late grandfather on his sixth death anniversary as she penned an emotional note in his memory.

Farrhana, often spoke about the close bond she shared with her grandfather, during her stay on the reality show, once again reflected on how deeply he shaped her life.

The actor took to her X account on Friday to remember her late grandfather, whom she lovingly called Abu. In her post, Farrhana mentioned how he raised her to be "strong" and "fearless."

"On the 6th death anniversary of my beloved grandfather, Abu, I honor the way he raised me to be strong, fierce, and full of fire. He did not raise me to be quiet or fragile; he raised me to stand tall, to face life with courage, resilience, and self-belief. Every lesson he gave me, every boundary he set, and every ounce of faith he placed in me shaped the strength I carry today," Farrhana wrote.

"Life has changed for the better now, and with every step forward and every success I achieve, I feel his presence guiding me. I only wish Abu were here to witness how far I've come, to see the woman his love and teachings helped create. Though he is no longer by my side, his spirit lives on in my victories, my fire, and the unshakable strength he planted within me. Allah grants him the highest place in Jannah! Amreen!" she added.

Farrhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 19' after losing the trophy to actor Gaurav Khanna. The season followed the theme "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar," and the grand finale aired on December 7, 2025, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Apart from reality television, Farrhana has worked in films like 'Laila Majnu' (2018), 'Notebook' (2019), and the web series 'The Freelancer' (2023).

