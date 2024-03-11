'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani': Akshat's entry brings twists & turns in Anushka, Virat's life

Mumbai, March 11 The audiences of the courtroom drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' have witnessed how tension between Anushka (Jennifer Winget) and Virat (Karan Wahi) is escalating to a breaking point.

With each new case, their unresolved past issues are resurfacing, fueling an intense confrontation. Just when a glimmer of hope emerges, a childhood friend and Anushka's perfect match, re-enters her life, played by Sid Makkar as Akshat Mehra.

This sets the stage for a gripping competition between Akshat and Virat for Anushka's affections, reigniting old flames in a new battle.

Talking about his entry, Sid said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the show as Akshat, Anushka's childhood friend. Akshat has known Anushka since childhood and has seen her grow into a beautiful woman. He knows her inside out and is determined to bring love back into her life."

"Akshat's entry will further complicate Anushka and Virat's strained relationship, adding more depth to their characters and storyline. It'll be exciting to see how their dynamic unfolds as the story progresses," he added.

The show also stars Reem Shaikh, Eklavya Sood, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, Ashita Dhawan, and Anita Kanwal in pivotal roles.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' streams on Sony LIV.

