Raj Anadkat says his character is the palette of 'United State of Gujarat'

Ahmedabad, July 26 Actor Raj Anadkat, who is all set to play the character of Keshav in the upcoming Gujarati language show, 'United State of Gujarat', shared details about his character, describing it as the palette that adds colours to the show's narrative.

Speaking with IANS at a press event for his upcoming show in Ahmedabad on Friday, Raj discussed his role and the universe of the show.

Raj told IANS: "My character is very flamboyant and brings in a certain level of vibrancy to the narrative. He is always happy and confident. He is Ranveer Singh of Dwarka. This character is very close to me in real life as well."

The actor further mentioned that in the show, his character helps Sana Sheikh's character find answers to her questions about her life and family.

"He is the colour palette that holds the different hues and lends a different shade and texture to the show. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show," he added.

'United State of Gujarat' also stars Sana Sheikh, Ragini Shah, Siddharth Randeria, Apara Mehta, and Vandana Vithlani.

The show follows the journey of Kay (played by Sana Sheikh) as she discovers her roots and works to reunite her mother, Yamuna (played by Ami Trivedi), with her grandmother, Baa (played by Ragini Shah).

Raj plays Keshav, whose sweet-and-sour relationship with Kay adds to the dynamic, ensuring guaranteed entertainment for the audience.

'United State of Gujarat' is set to premiere on July 29 on Colors Gujarati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor