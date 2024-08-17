Raj Anadkat was busy tracking engagement on his Reel when he got a call for his new show

Mumbai, Aug 17 Actor Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Keshav in the Gujarati television show ‘United State of Gujarat’, feels that the universe aligned perfectly for him with the show as it gave him the opportunity to work in his native language.

The actor also shared an interesting anecdote about the day when he got a call from the makers of the show, and he was busy tracking the impressions on his Instagram Reel.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “The timing was truly extraordinary. On the very day I received the call about this show, I had been discussing with my sister how my latest reel had gained such traction that it might attract attention. And then, out of the blue, I got a call about this show”.

The actor further mentioned that he didn't really have to prepare much for this role since Keshav and his personality are very similar.

“I am very excited to play a role in my mother tongue. It felt like the universe was aligning perfectly. I am absolutely thrilled and grateful for this chance to embark on this exciting new journey”, he added.

‘United State of Gujarat’ follows the story of Kay (portrayed by Sana Amin Sheikh) who returns from the USA on a pursuit to reunite her mother, Yamuna (portrayed by Ami Trivedi) and her grand-mother, Suryakanta Baa (portrayed by Ragini Shah).

Raj’s character of Keshav is the “Ranveer Singh of Dwarka”, and marks a significant milestone in the actor’s career, embodying a role he had always envisioned. He sought a role that would showcase his energetic and flamboyant personality, and Keshav perfectly fits this vision.

‘United States of Gujarat’ airs Monday to Sunday on Colors Gujarati.

