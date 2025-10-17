Raj B Shetty announces new project 'Jugari Cross'; title promo video out

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 : Raj B Shetty announced his new project titled 'Jugari Cross', which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj B Shetty shared the title promo of the upcoming film. The film stars Raj B Shetty in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Gurudatha Ganiga under the banner of Gurudatha Ganiga Films.

The video features skulls, gun and blood signifying the violent genre of the film.

"The wait is over. For a generation, it's been more than a bookit's been a mystery. The legendary cult novel JUGARI CROSS by Poornachandra Tejaswi is finally coming to life. We are proud to announce this project starring Raj B Shetty and directed by Gurudatha Ganiga (Under Gurudatha Ganiga Films)," wrote Raj B Shetty.

Raj B Shetty was last seen in the film 'Bandar', which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap for Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks. Apart from Bobby, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

Raj B Shetty will also be seen in the film directed by Arjun Janya in his directorial debut and produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner.

It stars Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Kaustubha Mani and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles.

