Raj Babbar fondly remembers Smita Patil on her birth anniversary: 'She achieved so much..'

Mumbai Oct 17 Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar remembered his late wife Smita Patil on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the actress on his official Instagram account, Babbar pointed out how Smita used film as a medium to bring change in society, constantly questioning norms and breaking stereotypes.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Smita consciously used her cinematic journey as a medium to drive change. Her portrayals dared to question norms and dismantle stereotypes. Her ease with complex roles and her deep understanding of characters woven into our social fabric set her apart. (sic)"

Applauding her short yet glorious cinematic journey, Babbar added, "She achieved so much within the brief span that destiny allowed. The brevity of her life will alway feel like an unhealed grievance. On her birth anniversary, I fondly remember Smita Patil."

For those who are unaware, Smita was married to actor Raj Babbar, with whom she had a son, actor Prateik Smita Patil. Unfortunately, she passed away on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. More than ten of her films were released after her demise.

Recently, Prateik made headlines after he dropped Babbar from his name and adopted his late mother, Smita Patil's last name, becoming Prateik Smita Patil.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, the 'Chhichhore' actor was asked about the reason for the change in the name.

Saying that there is nothing unusual about taking on your mother's name, Prateik added, "Why should anyone be shocked? There is no reason to be shocked. I have taken my mother's name- there is nothing to be shocked about that - she is my mother after all."

Also, Prateik did not invite his paternal family to his wedding to Priya Banerjee in February this year. However, he and his new bride were seen posing with a huge portrait of his mother during the ceremony.

