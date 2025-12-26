Raj Babbar reflects on portraying Sardar Udham Singh on his 126th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 26 On the 126th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, veteran actor Raj Babbar reflected on his experience portraying the iconic figure on screen.

Sharing his thoughts, Babbar spoke about the profound impact of embodying such a pivotal personality in India’s history and the responsibility that came with bringing Udham Singh’s story to life. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of him from the film. In his caption, Raj Babbar reflected on the historical significance of Sardar Udham Singh and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He highlighted that the massacre was a grave injustice against humanity, noting that while the British government punished General Dyer, the larger revenge for the atrocities was carried out by Sardar Udham Singh when he took action in England.

Babbar expressed the personal impact of portraying Udham Singh on screen as he described it as a thrilling and profound experience. He wrote, “The incident of Jallianwala Bagh was an incident of injustice committed to the whole humanity. Even the British government had punished Dyer. But the revenge of the Indians was left which the great son of the country Sardar Udham Singh completed by visiting England and playing on his life.”

“Playing the role of Udham Singh Ji personally is such an experience that makes me thrilled even today. Salute to such son of the country, the symbol of indomitable courage and resolve Sardar Udham Singh on his birth anniversary.”

Raj Babbar played Sardar Udham Singh in the 1999 Indian Punjabi film “Shaheed Uddham Singh” which was theatrically released on 24 December 1999, just two days before Singh's birth centenary.

Born in 1899 in a village in Punjab, the revolutionary freedom fighter avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the then Lieutenant Governor of Punjab.

