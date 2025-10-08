Raj Babbar reflects on Raaj Kumar’s iconic career and enduring influence on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 8 On the birth anniversary of legendary actor Raaj Kumar, veteran star Raj Babbar paid a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about his remarkable voice, iconic dialogues, and unforgettable screen presence.

Reflecting on his time working alongside him, Babbar described Raaj Kumar as an irreplaceable talent who deeply valued artistry and continues to inspire generations of actors. He described Raaj Kumar’s voice as “magical” and his dialogue delivery as “extraordinary,” highlighting the actor’s powerful screen presence that left a lasting impression on everyone he worked with. The ‘Force 2’ actor noted that it was impossible to share the screen with Raaj Kumar without being influenced by his unique style and fearless confidence.

On Wednesday, Raj Babbar took to his Instagram handle and shared a black and white image featuring them. Alongside it, he wrote, “He had a magical voice and his dialogues were simply extraordinary. It was impossible to act alongside him and not be influenced.”

“He carried himself with fearless confidence - yet from personal experience, I can say he deeply valued and respected talent. Fondly remembering Raj Kumar Ji on his birth anniversary. He always remained everyone’s favourite and there will never be anyone like him,” Babbar added.

Raj Babbar and Raaj Kumar have worked together in the film “Muqaddar Ka Faisla.”

Raaj Kumar, whose illustrious career spanned over four decades, featured in nearly 70 films and earned recognition as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and successful actors. Before stepping into films, he served as a police officer. Kumar started his acting journey with films like “Rangeeli,” “Anmol Sahar,” “Aabshar,” and “Ghamand,” though these early projects did not bring him much recognition. He finally achieved his breakthrough with Mehboob Khan’s epic drama “Mother India, “which established him in the industry.

The legendary star passed away in July 1996 after a two-year battle with throat cancer.

