Raj Babbar reveals why Satish Shah’s passing feels like a personal loss

Mumbai, Oct 26 Veteran actor Raj Babbar has opened up about the profound impact of losing his longtime friend and colleague, Satish Shah.

Reflecting on their decades-long camaraderie in the film and television industry, Babbar described Shah’s passing as a deeply personal loss that has left a void in his life. On Sunday, Raj took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of the late actor. He captioned it as, “Satish Shah ji had a luminous presence. A superb actor who had a tremendously successful career. His warmth & wit touched many. His passing away feels like a personal loss as I recount memories of his humour & grace. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who admired his work.”

On October 25, Satish Shah passed away in Mumbai at the age of 74. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit announced the sad news of Shah’s passing on Instagram. He shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise. Ashoke said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic).”

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

The funeral of Satish Shah took place on Sunday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Numerous actors, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.

Several of his co-stars from the iconic show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah, were present. They were joined by Ratna’s husband, Naseeruddin Shah, along with Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor