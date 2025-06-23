Raj, DK begin prep for next action-packed schedule of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Rakt Bramhand'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Ace filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K have a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. One of them is series 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom'.

The duo is currently busy preparing for the next big action schedule of Netflix's action-fantasy series, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Commenting on the current progress, creator duo Raj & DK said,"This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We finished most of our indoor talkie schedule, and we are now prepping for the next big schedule that is mostly outdoors and action. The plan is to wait for the rains to clear for a suitable filming window. We also need lush greens for this period piece. So yeah, we are prepping for the next big action schedule."

Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi are also a part of the show, which is set against the backdrop of a mythical kingdom, combining large-scale action with an edge-of-the-seat narrative.

