Raj & DK collaborate with Netflix for crime-thriller 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Mumbai, Jan 31 Filmmaker duo Raj & DK have joined forces with streaming giant Netflix for a coming-of-age crime-thriller series 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

Speaking about the series and their collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK said, "We are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, 'Cinema Bandi'. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first series, 'Guns & Gulaabs'. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country."

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a coming-of-age story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime.

The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime-thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Sharing details on the announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series, as distinct as their creative voice, 'Guns and Gulaabs'."

