Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday. They travelled to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. Their trip comes just a few days ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor on December 14. As per news agency PTI, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will organize the RK Film Festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen. His remastered classics will be showcased on the big screen, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the grandeur of his visionary filmmaking. The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor’s iconic works, including Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and others. He is considered one of the greatest and most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, and has been referred to as The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema and as the Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema.