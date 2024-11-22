Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Celebrate 15 Years Of Togetherness: Adorable Family Moments Of Bollywood's Star Couple

When it comes to exuding family goals, the only couple that comes to mind is Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. Their family has always stood as the epitome of love and joy, leaving everyone's heart full. As the couple celebrates their 15th anniversary today, here's taking a look at their adorable family moments!

Celebrating Diwali together

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty rang in their Diwali festivities with love and warmth with their kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa Shetty treated the audience with glimpses from the festival, showing how to make the festival a celebration of love.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi along with their kids and their loved ones. Embodying the true spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress took to her socials to share a sneak peek of the festivities, exuding all things love and fun!

Vacationing together

Very often, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra emerge as the prime examples of prioritizing quality family time. The duo took some time off from their busy schedules to spend a joyous vacation in London. From cuisines to scenic adventures, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra indulged in quality time with their munchkins.

Creating special moments

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had taken to her social media handle to share glimpses of organizing a fun-filled birthday for her daughter. The doting parents went all out to make their daughter feel like a queen by hosting a birthday party filled with balloons, flowers, and decorations.

Celebrating Christmas together

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated Christmas with their little ones and shared a festive video on social media. The heartwarming celebration involved loads of surprises, Santa Claus, and festive decorations, adding to the Christmas cheer.