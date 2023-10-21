Raj Kundra calls Shilpa "His Queen" in new video, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra posted a love message to Shilpa Shetty on Saturday.

Raj took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple. He wrote, "I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams. @theshilpashetty #Love #Gratitude #Queen #soulmate."

A montage of his beautiful moments with Shilpa is shown in the video. The film depicts the two's love, from holding hands to posing in front of the famed Eiffel Tower.

To this, Shilpa reacted with heart emoticons.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009.

In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, is all set to come up with 'UT69,' a satirical drama based on his time in prison. He starred as the main character in the film.

