Raj Kundra celebrates wife Shilpa Shetty with a heartfelt tribute

Mumbai, June 20 Businessman Raj Kundra never misses a chance to express his love for his wife, Shilpa Shetty, and his latest post is a reflection of their enduring bond.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Raj penned a romantic message, celebrating his actress wife. He posted a sweet video compiling special moments shared with Shilpa, capturing their love and togetherness over the years. The touching note was accompanied by a sweet tribute to Shilpa, whom he called the light of his life. Raj Kundra wrote, “The candles are out, but you still light up my world.…and the joy of celebrating you, will never end. You’re not just a day, you’re my forever. every day with you feels like a celebration of love. @theshilpashetty.”

The video is from the actress’ 50th birthday celebrations in Croatia. On June 8, the 'Dhadkan' actress rang in her 50th birthday in Croatia, surrounded by her loved ones—husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and children Viaan and Samisha. The actress shared moments from her special day on social media. One of the photos showed her seated on the legendary Game of Thrones throne, a nod to the show's filming location in Croatia. Another highlight from the post was a video of Shilpa making a dramatic entrance as she gracefully walked down a grand staircase, channeling her inner Bollywood diva.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009. The couple is proud parents to two kids, son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. The latter was born via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Raj Kundra recently made headlines for his brief stint on the reality show ‘The Traitors.’ The show, hosted by Karan Johar, brings together 20 contestants in a suspense-filled game centered around deception and alliances. Kundra's journey on the show came to an early end when he was exposed as one of the traitors during the second episode and subsequently voted out by the other participants.

Speaking about his exit from the show, Raj mentioned, “I came to The Traitors to win hearts and friends. As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it's not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors."

