Raj Kundra Drops a Lohri Treat! Announces His First Punjabi Film 'Mehr' With Ace Director Rakesh Mehta

Raj Kundra has started 2025 on a high note with the announcement of his first Punjabi film, Mehr. The actor, who has been in the spotlight recently, is making a significant foray into Punjabi cinema, with plans to feature in three films. Kundra took to social media to unveil the motion poster for Mehr, a tale of love, life, and relationships.

In Mehr, Kundra shares the screen with a stellar ensemble cast, including Master Agamveer Singh, Geeta Basra, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony.

Directed and written by the acclaimed Rakesh Mehta, known for Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, the film is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna. Produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, the cinematography is helmed by Ashudeep Sharma. Since its announcement, Mehr has garnered widespread attention, with audiences eager to see the collaboration between Raj Kundra and Rakesh Mehta. Fans and netizens have already showered their support on social media, raising anticipation for this exciting project.

But that’s not all! Kundra is set to headline three Punjabi films, with Mehr being the first to release on September 5 in theaters. While details of his other films remain under wraps, they promise to showcase Kundra's versatility across genres, including drama, action, and comedy. With this dynamic lineup, Raj Kundra aims to captivate audiences and solidify his presence in the Punjabi entertainment industry.