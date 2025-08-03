Raj Kundra Emphasizes the Need to Stay Patient to Receive the Best, Wife Shilpa Shetty has an Admirable Reaction

Raj Kundra is gearing up for his upcoming Punjabi debut film, Mehar. Ahead of the same, he took to his social media handle to share a video, featuring him clad in kurta-pajama and an authentic turban. He is seen striking a pose with fellow Punjabis. What grabs attention is the backdrop note, which highlights the importance of ‘Sabr’, patience and ‘Kadar’, respect. As Raj makes his much-anticipated Punjabi debut at 49, the video emphasizes the need to stay patient to receive the best, and Raj associates his ‘best’ with his wife, Shilpa Shetty.

After Raj shared the video, the 'Dhadkan' actress Shilpa Shetty didn’t miss a beat to express love and admiration for her husband. Reacting to the same, Shilpa commented, “I did “Sabr” and got my “Kohinoor” My Cookie ♥️🧿😇”Raj has just completed his debut Punjabi film Mehar due to release on 5th September. In addition to Mehar, Raj also has two more Punjabi films in the pipeline. Though unannounced, audiences can expect a mix of action, drama, and comedy, promising a complete dose of entertainment.