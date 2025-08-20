Raj Kundra, Geeta Basra's 'Mehar' trailer out, promises tale of "love, loss, relationships"

New Delhi [India], August 20 : The trailer for Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra's upcoming Punjabi film, 'Mehar', has been released.

Marking Kundra's debut Punjabi film, the trailer opens to show him in the character of a Sikh man named Karamjit, who wants to become an actor. As the story progresses, Karamjit signs a film contract, only to get cheated.

Things take a dramatic turn as Karamjit faces a major setback, both professionally and personally.

The trailer concludes with the protagonist standing up against the odds and transforming into a fierce fighter.

Directed and written by Rakesh Mehta, the film promises to tell a "heartfelt story" - "a tale where love, loss & relationships collide."

The trailer launch event was held in Chandigarh, where the lead actors, Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra, were in attendance. They were accompanied by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Speaking at the event, Raj Kundra expressed feeling overwhelmed with the trailer. He also thanked the entire team of the film, further adding, "It is a tale of relationships. I have been through a lot in my life. I've fallen, I've broken, but I'm not finished."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, while speaking at the trailer launch, praised her husband's entry into Punjabi films. "The team has worked very hard on the film. I feel so proud today. I am here as his wife and not as an actor," she said.

Geeta Basra, who plays the female lead in 'Mehar' described the film a "complete package."

Speaking to ANI, the actress shared feeling "emotional" after watching the trailer.

"There's a feeling of pride. I believe the Punjabi audiences will feel proud and entertained by the film, as it is a complete family entertainer that captures various emotions and relationships, accompanied by good songs," she added.

Geeta also explained that her film brings a very different content.

The actress's husband, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also extended his best wishes to the film's team.

"It is a very good film. A big congratulations to everyone. They have worked very hard. The film gives a good message to the audiences. I hope all Punjabis will like it," he told ANI.

'Mehar' will be released on September 5, 2025.

