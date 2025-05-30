Raj Kundra jokes about using "nepo-husband" card on reality show 'The Traitors'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, will be seen participating in the reality show 'The Traitors'.

On Wednesday, the show's trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai, where Raj talked about his approach to tackling the challenges of the game and how his masked appearances might help him during the show.

He said, "Whenever I have worn a mask in my life, many have often wondered what I am hiding behind the mask. There has been a mystery behind it, so I think that mystery might help me in this game," he said.

Since the show is being hosted by Karan Johar, Raj joked about using "nepo-husband" card on 'The Traitors'

"The Traitors is a Kalyug show, and it would not be easy to recognise a friend or an enemy. With this strategy, I hope that the mystery might help me in this game. Last but not least, Karan Johar sir is hosting the show, so I will definitely use the nepo husband card," he quipped.

The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch television series De Varraders, which first aired in 2021. It was later adapted in over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States and Australia, among others.

Set against the backdrop of the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, the show features 20 contestants including Karan Kundrra, rapper Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and more.

Contestants will face various challenges as they try to win a huge cash prize. However, there is a twist some of the participants will be secretly picked as "traitors" by Johar. These traitors will try to eliminate the others, while the rest must identify and stop them.

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, with new episodes releasing every Thursday at 8:00 PM.

