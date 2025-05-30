Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin to be seen in reality show 'The Traitors', check full contestants list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: The reality show 'The Traitors' is set to premiere on Prime Video starting June 12.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the show will feature 20 celebrities who will play a thrilling game filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected drama.

Set against the backdrop of the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, the show features popular faces, including Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, rapper Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and more.

Contestants will face various challenges as they try to win a huge cash prize. However, there is a twist some of the participants will be secretly picked as "traitors" by Johar. These traitors will try to eliminate the others, while the rest must identify and stop them.

Speaking about the show, Karan Johar, in a press statement, said, "Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, The Traitors is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players."

New episodes of The Traitors will stream every Thursday at 8 PM on Prime Video.

