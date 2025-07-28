Raj Kundra Opens Up About Playing a Punjabi Role in Mehar, Calls It ‘One of the Most Transformative Experiences of My Life

Raj Kundra recently opened up about playing a Punjabi character in his upcoming film, Mehar, calling it one of the most transformative experiences of his life. He took to his social media handle to share insights into his journey and penned a heartfelt gratitude note for his co-actors and the entire team. After unveiling the film’s teaser, Raj shared the first-look poster of Mehar and wrote, “From Raj to Karamjeet Singh a journey I’ll never forget. Stepping into the shoes of Karamjeet Singh in #Mehar has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. He’s not just a character; he’s a man of deep emotions, unwavering love for his family, and quiet strength in the face of adversity. He reminded me of the values we sometimes forget in the rush of life Seva, Sabhar, and Sikhi. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the powerhouse team that made this possible.”

He continued, “To Geeta Basra, my co-star and dear friend thank you for your grace, patience, and authenticity. Your presence brought depth and warmth to every scene we shared. @geetabasra To Divya Bhatnagar & Raghu, our producers thank you for believing in this story when it was just an idea, and nurturing it with love and conviction. @divzbhatnagar @raghukhanna85 To my on-screen best friend and co-star Baninder, and my on-screen brother-in-law @ashishduggal_09, and to the ace poet and lyricist Sony Thulewal you are now friends for life. Thank you for all your love and guidance during the shoot. @baninderbunny @sonythulewal.”

Expressing his gratitude to the entire crew, he added, “To the entire crew from the spot boys to the DOP, every technician, costume designer, and light dada tuhada dilon shukriya. You brought life to every frame.

And above all, to our captain, director Rakesh Mehta @therakeshmehta.de thank you, paaji, for seeing Raj and creating Karamjeet. You didn’t just direct a film you helped me discover a side of myself I didn’t know existed. Your vision and sensitivity gave birth to a character I will carry with me forever.”

Concluding his note, Raj shared, “This film gave me more than a role it gave me a renewed respect and pride in the Sikh way of life. The values, the simplicity, the strength… they’ve left a mark on my soul.

#Mehar is not just a film. It’s a blessing. Waheguru Mehar Kare. With love & gratitude,

Raj Kundra”

Directed by acclaimed Punjabi filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, Mehar also stars Geeta Basra, Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025. In addition to Mehar, Raj Kundra also has two more films in the pipeline where he will be seen playing impactful roles, steadily establishing himself as a promising actor.