Raj Kundra plans to use the 'nepo-husband' card on Karan Johar during The Traitors

Mumbai, May 30 Businessman, and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra is all set to commence a new journey as one of the contestants on Prime Video's unscripted series, "The Traitors", which will have Karan Johar as the host.

Talking at the trailer launch, Kundra reflected on his strategy for the show. He shared that his masked appearances might help him during the show.

"Whenever I've worn a mask in my life, people have wondered what it is I am hiding. That mystery might help me in this game. This is a show of the Kalyug, where you will not be able to make out your friends from the foes," he shared.

Kundra added laughing that since the show is being hosted by Karan Johar, he fully intends to use the "nepo husband" card.

Aside from Kundra, the show will also have Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed as participants.

Set in the Royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, the show will have the ‘innocents,’ trying to eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them.

Before this, Anshula garnered a lot of eyeballs with her remark "acting toh mere khoon mai hai na" during the trailer launch event.

When asked, "Would you be able to betray someone to get ahead in the game?" Anshula said, "You called me innocent and calm, I may look innocent and calm, I may look cute even, but acting toh mere khoon mai hai na (acting is in our blood). I am killing with confidence, and a little bit of smile on my face, I think that's my forte."

The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show is scheduled to premiere on June 12, with a new episode airing every Thursday at 8 pm.

