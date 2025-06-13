Raj Kundra says 'I cannot lie to save my life' after his exit from The Traitors

Mumbai, June 13 The first three episodes of the reality show hosted by Karan Johar, "The Traitors" are out and are already creating a massive buzz amongst viewers.

As one of the major highlights of the show, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was identified as a traitor, leading to his elimination. While he left the show, he said that his wife was correct in pointing out that he cannot lie even to save his life.

Claiming that he is happy that he managed to stay true to himself during the show, Raj said, "I came to The Traitors to win hearts & friends. As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it's not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors."

Raj was busted as the traitor by Apoorva Mukhija. After listening to her strong reasoning, the majority of contestants voted against Raj. Not just that, he also admitted to being a traitor before being eliminated.

In addition to him, Sahil Salathia became the first contestant to be eliminated by the three Traitors, Raj, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha.

Moreover, Lakshmi Manchu was also eliminated by the two traitors, Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha.

Furthermore, Karan Kundrra was eliminated during a heated round table discussion.

Apart from Raj, Lakshmi, and Karan, "The Traitors" enjoys some other entertaining participants from the world of entertainment, including Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

"The Traitors" airs every Thursday at 8 PM on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor