Raj Kundra Shares a Heartfelt Experience of Wearing a Turban for the First Time in Mehar, Says It Touched My Soul

Raj Kundra is diving deep into Punjabi aesthetics for his upcoming Punjabi debut, Mehar. From donning the traditional Punjabi turban to feeling connected to the community, Raj has gone above and beyond to bring believability to his role. Recently, he took to his social media handle to share his wholesome experience of wearing the dastaar, and how it came with a deep sense of responsibility and pride. He even shared a video, involving glimpses from the film, and his candid experiences of shooting the project.

“Wearing a turban for the first time in my debut film Mehar was not just a part of my role it was a moment that touched my soul. The weight of that dastaar came with a deep sense of responsibility and pride. Since that day, I’ve made a conscious choice to always keep my hair covered and embrace the beautiful principles of Sikhi not just in appearance, but as a way of life. It has grounded me, guided me, and connected me to a community I deeply respect and now feel a part of. I carry this honour with humility and love in my heart for Punjab and its people,” Raj shares.

He adds, “Thank you @inderpreet_turbanator for tying my turban and @therakeshmehta.de director ji for visualising my look and bringing Karamjeet Singh to life. And last but NOT least, @designer_noor14 for all my amazing looks in the movie! You are just amazing 🙏❤️🤗🧿😇 Your eye for detail, cultural elegance, and authenticity helped me live Karamjeet, not just play him. Thank you ji 🤗🧿”

Raj Kundra embarks on a new journey by stepping into the Punjabi film space for the first time with Mehar. By registering a Punjabi debut at 49, Raj has proven that age is just a number to make your dreams come true!

Directed by acclaimed Punjabi filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, the film also stars Geeta Basra, Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The film is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna, produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, with cinematography by Ashudeep Sharma. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

In addition to Mehar, Raj also has two more Punjabi films in the pipeline. Audiences can expect a mix of action, drama, and comedy, promising a complete dose of entertainment from Raj Kundra!