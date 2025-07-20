Raj Kundra to Drop an Update About His Upcoming Film Mehar? Actor DELETES His Instagram Posts

In a surprising turn of events, Raj Kundra swiped off his Instagram posts, leaving his audience guessing about the social media stint. While he hasn’t shared the reason behind his decision to delete his social media posts, nor has he shared an update about the same, his audiences are puzzled about the stint. As Raj keeps the intrigue alive among the netizens, he is ready to treat them with his upcoming Punjabi film, Mehar. Earlier, he wrapped up the film’s shoot with the cast and crew and shared a heartfelt post regarding the same. Though he hasn’t dropped the film’s teaser yet, his latest social media stint could be a strong indication of an exciting update dropping anytime soon!

Meanwhile, Mehar is directed by acclaimed Punjabi filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, wherein Raj will be seen playing a distinct role. The film, revolving around love, friendship, and life, also stars Geeta Basra, Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. Mehar is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna. Produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, the cinematography is helmed by Ashudeep Sharma.

As Mehar is set to have a theatrical release on September 5, 2025, Raj Kundra has two more Punjabi spectacles in the pipeline! Though the details of the same are yet to be unveiled, Raj will be seen diving into genres like action, drama, and comedy, promising a rollercoaster of entertainment.