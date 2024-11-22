Raj Kundra to wife Shilpa Shetty: You make every moment feel like a celebration

Mumbai, Nov 22 As they complete 15 years of marital bliss, Raj Kundra penned a heartwarming note for his wife Shilpa Shetty and said that she makes every moment feel like a celebration to him.

Raj took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the two dancing together. He captioned: “Happy 15th Anniversary to the love of my life. Through every beat, twist, and turn, we’ve danced through life’s challenges and joys hand in hand.”

He added: “You make every moment feel like a celebration, and I’m grateful for your love, faith, strength, and support. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter and dancing through life. Love you to eternity.

Shilpa too shared a video on her Instagram, where the two are seen enjoying a carriage ride.

She captioned it: “15 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary cookie. You make every ride worth it, even the scary ones. Here’s to many more adventures, rides and years.”

It was in 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married in November 2009. The actress gave birth to their son Viaan in 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Shilpa began her acting career with the thriller “Baazigar” and is celebrated for her roles in films like “Dhadkan”, “Dus”, “Life in a... Metro”, and “Dostana.”

She returned to the screen in 2021 with the comedy “Hungama 2”. Most recently, Shilpa appeared alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's series “Indian Police Force.”

The actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film “KD – The Devil” directed by Prem. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

