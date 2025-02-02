Raj Kundra Wishes for a Swayamvar for Sister-in-Law Shamita Shetty, Drops a Hilarious Birthday Post

Raj Kundra extended unique birthday wishes to his sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty, and his message is bound to leave you in splits! Taking to social media, he shared an adorable video of Shamita playing the guitar. However, it wasn’t just the video that caught everyone’s attention—it was his witty birthday note that stole the show.

His message read, “Happy birthday, my dearest sister @shamitashetty_official. May my badly sung words come true soon!” But that wasn’t all! In a playful twist, Raj also expressed his desire to hold a swayamvar for Shamita. He jokingly added, “Eligible bachelors, please apply by DMing Shamita your six-pack pictures directly!” His cheeky remark, accompanied by a series of laughter emojis, had fans thoroughly entertained.

Beyond the hilarious message, Raj also shared glimpses from Shamita’s fun-filled birthday celebrations, making it a post to remember.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj Kundra is all set to make his foray into the Punjabi film industry with his debut film, Mehr. Kicking off 2025 on a promising note, he announced the project, which is directed and written by acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Mehta. Raj will share the screen with Master Agamveer Singh, Geeta Basra, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony.

Mehr is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. Additionally, Raj has two more Punjabi films in the pipeline, set to showcase his versatility across drama, action, and comedy. While details remain under wraps, excitement is already brewing for his upcoming ventures.