Raj Kundra’s Heartfelt Gesture of Offering One of His Kidneys to Premanand Ji Maharaj Gets Mocked as a PR Stunt, Actor Responds With a Strong Note

Raj Kundra recently visited Vridavan to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj and offered one of his kidneys in a heartfelt gesture. However, his kindness was assumed as a PR stunt and was mocked online. Reacting to this, Raj Kundra penned a strong note in response to the online negativity and candidly stated that if compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it!

Taking to his social media stories, Raj Kundra wrote, “Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it.”

Standing strong in the face of negativity, he further added, “I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more you might just save a life too. #RadheRadhe #HumanityFirst #LetGoodnessLive”

In a video that’s going viral all over the internet, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are seen carefully listening to Premanand Ji Maharaj upon knowing that he’s been living with failed kidneys for years. On hearing this, Raj made the offer of his kidneys and said, “You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours." Reacting to this, Premanand Ji Maharaj thanked him for his kindness and offered his blessings in return.

At times when online backlash continues to rise, Raj Kundra’s heartfelt gesture throws light on the nature of public acts in the age of social media. While people may have their opinions, Raj Kundra’s strong response emphasises the importance of intent over public views.