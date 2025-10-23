RajaSaab Team Celebrates Prabhas’ Birthday with Stunning New Poster; Promising a Visual Extravaganza

This Diwali, while most stars were soaking in the lights of the festivities, Rebel Star Prabhas and the team of The RajaSaab were busy creating fireworks of their own — shooting a grand song sequence across the picturesque coasts and postcard-perfect islands of Greece. The film’s two lavish songs, choreographed amidst azure waters and sun-drenched backdrops, have already set the tone for a visual feast. And now, just in time to celebrate Rebel Star Prabhas’ birthday, the makers have dropped the much-awaited first poster of The RajaSaab, sending fans into an absolute frenzy!

Helmed by Maruthi, this much-anticipated horror fantasy is shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest cinematic spectacles. The film’s social media handle unveiled the poster with a caption that perfectly captures the vibe of celebrating birthday the rebel way. The caption read, “There’s style. There’s swagger. And there’s that Rebel Madness that lights up everything. Nothing can ever match the high and celebration you bring 🙏🏻 #TheRajaSaab First Single will be a limitless wave of celebration for every fan 💯

#Prabhas #TheRajaSaabOnJan9th #HappyBirthdayPrabhas”

The poster itself is pure mass euphoria — Prabhas as the Rebel Saab stands atop a car, arms stretched wide, draped in a riot of colours, sporting a floral jacket, dark shades, and that unmistakable rebel grin. Behind him, a temple decked in vibrant festoons and a jubilant crowd add to the vibrant celebration, inviting festival-sized fandom.

The RajaSaab is being touted as a genre-blending entertainer that fuses horror, romance, and humour in equal measure. Earlier, the trailer had already set social media abuzz, giving audiences a taste of its eccentric world with Sanjay Dutt in a mysterious role as an “exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist,” alongside Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab, hinting at an irresistible mix of laughs, scares, and nostalgia.

Now, with just the final schedule remaining, The RajaSaab is gearing up for a grand finish. And if the early glimpses are anything to go by, Prabhas’s horror-fantasy outing promises to be an all-out phenomenon that celebrates the Rebel Star’s crowd-pulling power.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, and is slated to hit theatres worldwide on 9th January 2025, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.