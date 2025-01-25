Rajashree Thakur calls Republic Day 'a celebration of our identity as a nation'

Mumbai, Jan 25 With Republic Day just around the corner, television actress Rajashree Thakur revealed that for her it is more than just a date in the calendar but a celebration of our identity as a nation.

Rajeshree Thakur said, “Republic Day is not just a date on the calendar—it’s a celebration of our identity as a nation. I vividly remember my childhood days, standing proudly in school for the flag-hoisting ceremony, reciting patriotic songs, and feeling the energy of unity around me. Today, I believe our responsibility is to inspire through our work and actions—reminding everyone of the values our forefathers upheld. This year, I plan to attend a community celebration, interact with young minds, and share the importance of respecting our rights and fulfilling our duties. After all, the strength of a nation lies in its people, and it’s our job to keep that strength alive.”

Previously, Rajashree Thakur's "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" co-star Yogendra Vikram Singh shared his experience of working with her on the show, “For me, my journey on Bas Itna Sa Khwaab really started off well, especially when Rajashree and I shot outdoors for the first time in Kanpur. Being in a new environment, away from the usual sets, gave us a chance to connect better. During this time, Rajashree played a big role in making things easier. I was initially a bit nervous about how we’d connect, but Rajashree quickly put me at ease by breaking the ice when we met. She treated me like a friend right from the start, which helped establish a solid foundation for our on-screen chemistry. Her kind and warm nature made it easy for me to feel comfortable, fostering a sense of trust and friendship that has only grown stronger as we continue working together.”

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab" also features Bhumika Gurung, Sandeep Sharma, Raanav Sharma, Veronica Sharma, Samta Sagar, Isha Dheerwani, and Jairoop Jeevan in significant roles, along with others.

