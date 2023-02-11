Rajasthan: Aamir Khan uses walking stick, joins Kamal Hassan, Prithviraj and Akshay Kumar for grand wedding

The son of K Madhavan president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India got married in a grand wedding recently. The star-studded Rajasthan located celebrations featured some prominent stars from the cinema business including Kalam Hassan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Aamir, who was recently spotted with Kartik Aaryan at a wedding in Bhopal, grabbed attention for using a walking stick at the recent function, where he mingled with other celebs, including Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya.

Aamir, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay and Karan all chose ethnic Indian looks in shades of white for the celebration. While Aamir wore a cream kurta with mundu (a garment worn around the waist, mostly in south India), he also carried a walking stick.

A user wrote on Reddit, "What happened to Aamir Khan's leg? Why is he using a walking stick?" In his reply, other users speculated a minor injury. Another user took a dig at the PK actor and wrote, "Aamir Khan is seen at lots of weddings these days. I wonder if these are paid appearances. Maybe he is trying to recover his money from the losses made by Lal Singh Chaddha (2022)."