Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Welcomes Jurassic World: Rebirth to Rajasthan

On July 3rd, 2025 , Jurassic World: Rebirth —the most anticipated international blockbuster of the year—held its historic India premiere at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur. Marking a cinematic first, the film debuted in its Hindi dubbed version, presented by Universal Pictures India in a grand celebration of global storytelling and regional pride. Mrs Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan , graciously extended a royal welcome to Universal Pictures and its delegation on the occasion of their prestigious event held in Jaipur.

Universal Pictures India celebrated the iconic Jurassic saga with a grand and historic premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth at the legendary Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur —fondly known as Cinema ka Mandir. This landmark event marked the first-ever Hindi-dubbed premiere of an international film in India, bringing an immersive cinematic spectacle to audiences in the heartland like never before. Nearly 50 years old, Raj Mandir is admired for its distinctive meringue-shaped architecture and opulent interiors, making it not just a cinema but a cultural icon and major tourist attraction in Rajasthan. The premiere drew leading media houses, celebrated influencers, and distinguished dignitaries, creating a vibrant fusion of Hollywood grandeur and India’s royal heritage. This extraordinary evening set a new benchmark for international film premieres in India—seamlessly blending global storytelling with local cultural pride—made possible by the gracious support of Deputy CM Mrs Diya Kumari, who opened the doors of Jaipur for the premiere and invited Indian audiences to be part of this cinematic legacy.

The iconic setting of Raj Mandir added just the right grandeur and provided the perfect stage to celebrate the return of the legendary Jurassic saga. Jurassic World: Rebirth , directed by Emmy Award-winner Gareth Edwards , features a stellar ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, delivering a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that redefines adventure. This monumental film not only honors the legacy of the franchise but also elevates it to thrilling new heights. Don’t miss the ultimate cinematic spectacle— Jurassic World: Rebirth is now playing in theaters near you!

With heart-racing action, breathtaking visual effects, and a powerful new storyline, Jurassic World: Rebirth reimagines the saga for a new generation while honoring its legendary roots.