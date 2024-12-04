Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari watches 'The Sabarmati Report' with party workers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 : Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, to watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report' with her party workers.

While speaking to the media about the film, she said, "The truth is finally out. What happened at that time, how it happened, all those things have been shown very honestly in this film...The film has been made based on a true incident."

Earlier on Monday, producer Ektaa and the team of 'The Sabarmati Report' attended a special screening of the film with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

PM Modi commended the filmmakers for their effort in making the film. "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi not only watched the film but also interacted with the team of 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, Ektaa on Instagram wrote, "A milestone moment for #TheSabarmatiReport as the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji acknowledges our efforts. Grateful for your kind words and blessings."

"The film's actor, Vikrant Massey, described attending the screening as the "highest point" of his career.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Ektaa's father and veteran actor Jeetendra also met with PM Narendra Modi at the screening, which was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the screening, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and many others.

Talking about the film on X, Shah said, "The film 'The Sabarmati Report' introduced the countrymen to the truth of Godra. Through this film, people are getting to know how an ecosystem kept such a big truth hidden from the country for years."

The film's actor, Vikrant Massey, described attending the screening as the "highest point" of his career.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, too, attended the screening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor