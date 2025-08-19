Rajasthan’s Manika wins ‘Miss Universe India 2025’ crown, to represent India in Thailand

Jaipur, Aug 19 Manika Vishwakarma will now represent India at the prestigious Miss Universe 2025 competition, scheduled to be held in Thailand on November 21, as she won the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 held in Jaipur.

From Rajasthan to the world stage, her victory has not only brought pride to Rajasthan but also raised hopes for India to shine on the global platform.

The grand event lit up Jaipur on Monday night with dazzling lights, music, and glamour as 48 contestants from across the country competed for the coveted crown.

Amid cheers, confidence, and talent on display, Rajasthan’s daughter Manika Vishwakarma emerged as the winner, securing the title of Miss Universe India 2025.

Manika outshone her fellow contestants with grace, elegance, and confidence. Tanya Sharma was declared the first runner-up.

The glittering event took place in Sitapura, Jaipur, where thousands of spectators witnessed the vibrant celebration of beauty and culture.

The finale was judged by Miss Universe India owner Nikhil Anand, actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, and filmmaker Farhad Samji.

Speaking at the event, Anand said Jaipur was chosen as the venue to highlight the city’s rich art and culture.

The evening was not only about competition but also entertainment. Contestants and performers enthralled the audience with superhit songs including “Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana”, “Rahon Mein Unse Mulakat Ho Gayi”, and “Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam”.

The crowd came alive when “Saiyyara” and the evergreen “Dama Dam Mast Kalandar” were performed, with the audience singing and dancing along.

This year’s pageant saw participants from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Each contestant showcased her individuality, but it was Manika’s confidence, presence of mind, and elegance that ultimately impressed the jury.

With her triumph, Manika joins the league of Indian beauty queens who have gone on to make a mark internationally.

The entire nation now looks forward to her performance at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, where she will carry the country’s pride and aspirations, said Miss Universe officials.

