Rajat Verma terms his first action sequence in 'Dahej Daasi' as ‘unique experience’

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actor Rajat Verma, who plays Jay in 'Dahej Daasi' has shared insights about his character, and said that the unique experience of working in the show is that he got to do action sequences for the first time.

Talking about the preparation, Rajat said: "The unique experience of working in the show is that I got to do action sequences. I had never done this before. I also had a small injury in my thumb due to an error on my part. But it was a fun and an amazing experience."

"We did a lot of preparation for the role. I had to change my boy-next-door personality to one that had an attitude of being part of a Rajput family," he shared.

He said that her character, Jay Singh, is about the young kunwar of a small village in Rajasthan who has been brought up by his mother.

“He is very emotional because he has been raised by a woman. During his childhood, he was sent to Delhi to study so he is unaware of the culture and traditions, and has a modern approach. When he comes back, he gets to know about the culture and traditions. He is very rebellious and challenges these customs,” he said.

On what connects him with the character, Rajat added: "The one thing that connects me to the character is I am kind of rebellious in the same way; things that hurt people and harm the society, I tend to fight them."

The show also stars Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Vindhya Devi.

Produced by Do Dooni 4 Films’ Ravindra Gautam and Raghuvir Shekhawat, it airs on Nazara TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor