Rajeev Kanakala, Suma offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Actors Rajeev Kanakala and Suma Kanakala visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

In the visuals, the duo can be seen visiting the temple in traditional attire.

The temple has been a strong pillar of faith for people from all parts of the country.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala to offer prayers.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam committee trust board in Hyderabad is also celebrating the annual Brahmotsavalu at the magnificent Venkateswara Swami Temple in Bashir Bagh. This year marks the 20th Brahmotsavas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor