Rajendra Chawla opens up about his middle-class dream

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actor Rajendra Chawla, who will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has spoken up on his middle-class dream of buying a house, and what it meant to him.

For every middle-class man, the dream of building his own home is not just about bricks and walls; it’s a symbol of pride, stability, and love. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Srinivas in the show. Much like his character, he too has lived a life driven by the simple yet profound dream of owning a home built on hard work and hope.

Reflecting on how closely his real life mirrors Srinivas’s story, Rajendra shared an emotional memory from his younger days, one that taught him the true meaning of stability and self-reliance.

He told IANS, “From my perspective, half my life has gone into building a home because I started my journey with that one dream: ek din apna ghar hoga. When you come from a middle-class background, you don’t just dream, you plan, you save, you sacrifice. You grow up seeing your parents turn every small saving into a stepping stone for something bigger. I still remember the day my father took me to the bank and said, ‘Beta, today we’ll make a small, fixed deposit in your name’. I thought it was a gift. But after a few minutes, he smiled and said, ‘I’m not giving you money; I’m giving you an injection a habit to save’. That stayed with me for life. Slowly, over the years, those tiny savings became the foundation of my own home”.

He further mentioned, “When I play Srinivas, I relive that emotion, the pride of saving bit by bit, the fear of falling short, and the joy of seeing your family’s dreams take shape. His story is mine, and I think it’s every middle-class father’s story, one of love, patience, and quiet perseverance”.

In ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, Srinivas is a sincere and selfless family man who has spent his entire life caught up in the everyday realities of managing household responsibilities, his children’s education, their marriages, and fulfilling his wife Lakshmi’s wishes for the family. However, in meeting these immediate duties, his own dream of building a home for his wife always took a backseat. Now, with retirement approaching, that long-held promise has once again become the heartbeat of their relationship.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ is set to air on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor