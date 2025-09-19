Rajesh Tailang engages with students at Anupam Kher's acting institute 'Actor Prepares'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Critically acclaimed actor Rajesh Tailang, known for his performances in Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, interacted with the students at veteran actor Anupam Kher's acting academy, 'Actor Prepares', in Mumbai on Thursday.

The official Instagram handle of the institute shared a video capturing moments from the interactive session. The actor engaged with the students, answered their questions, and shared insights from his extensive experience in cinema and theatre.

Following the session, Rajesh Tailang lauded the students' enthusiasm and their eagerness to learn, remarking on the importance of asking meaningful questions, a reflection, he said, of good training.

"It was a very good session. The students were very enthusiastic, and the right training is known when the students ask the right questions. The Actor Prepares academy asked some very good questions," said Rajesh Tailang, as heard in the video.

"This type of training is very important for the actor and not only in the acting field but in every profession and field," he added.

While sharing the video, 'Actor Prepares' wrote, "From his debut in Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa to acclaimed roles in Delhi Crime, Mirzapur and beyond, Rajesh Tailang has lived the magic of cinema. Our students were fascinated as he shared priceless lessons on acting and theatre at Actor Prepares."

Based in Mumbai, 'Actor Prepares' is an acting institute which was established by actor Anupam Kher in 2005.

Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school. In an interaction with ANI, the 'Saaransh' actor called his acting institute his 'biggest trophy' in life, despite working in over 500 films in his acting career.

As for Anupam Kher, the actor was last seen in the film 'The Bengal Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Anupam Kher recently released his directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great' starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.

