Rajesh Tailang says his father’s unfulfilled dreams are coming alive through ‘Bandish Bandits 2’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Acclaimed actor Rajesh Tailang, who reprises the role of Rajendra, Radhe’s father, in the second season of “Bandish Bandits 2”, said that his father’s unfulfilled dreams are coming alive through the character.

Rajesh, who hails from the prestigious Bikaner Gharana, talked about his character’s deep musical roots and his own background.

He shared: “Interestingly, when Anand, our director, cast me for the role, he had no idea about my deep-rooted musical lineage or that I hail from Rajasthan—specifically, Bikaner. Music runs in my blood. While my character, Rajendra, represents the Jodhpur Gharana, I come from the Bikaner Gharana in real life. In the first season, I drew heavily from my father’s life for my portrayal.”

Rajesh said that his father couldn’t pursue music because, as the eldest in the family, he had to take on the family’s responsibilities.

“He started a business instead, but the pain of letting go of his musical passion was always palpable. That emotional conflict became the foundation of my character in season one.”

The actor said that season two is an even more emotional journey for him.

He said: “My father’s unfulfilled dreams are coming alive through my portrayal. When Anand discovered this personal connection, he was thrilled and said he couldn’t have imagined a better fit for the role.”

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production will see the return of its versatile cast including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“Bandish Bandits Season two” will premiere on December 13 on Prime Video.

