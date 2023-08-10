Rajini Sir had come on 'Jawan' set, blessed us too: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Jawan’, conducted an interactive session on Twitter. He talked about his film and also responded if he will go to watch Rajinikanth's film, ‘Jailer’.

The actor tweeted, “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan”

When one of his fans asked, “Will u see Jailer ?”

SRK replied, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689578092208295936

On the question asked by his fan about his upcoming film, he gave a witty reply.

His fan asked, “I love you as a human being . Is #jawan would be showing romantic side of you? #askSRK”

Khan responded, “All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry. #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689574526638542850

Another fan asked, Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK”

Shah Rukh spoke about the message given by his film and said, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689574181623508992

SRK never fails in giving interesting answers. When one of his fans asked, Why did you go Bald paaji ?

You are looking menacing. What happened ? #Jawan”

He replied, “Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun….”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689573898524807168

One of his fans tweeted, “Fiancee ko bol rha hu #Jawan dekhne chalo, to bol rhi h mere Jawan to tum ho... Mujhe nhi dekhna SRK ko... #Ask @iamsrk”

SRK didn’t took much time in replying to him and said, “Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689577814495047680

Another tweeted, “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai”

Shah Rukh’s witty reply was, “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689583181283090433

Another of his fan questioned him, “Which is easier to play on reel, a comedy lover boy or an action hero with patriotism?”

Shah Rukh replied, “Comedy is always difficult…then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy. #Jawan”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689583387760316417

Another social media user who asked Shah Rukh why was he boasting about himself in the Jawan Prevue. Shah Rukh replied, “Theek hai kal se tum meri tareef shuru kar doh. Main chup rahunga…next Prevue silent wala dalunga. Tum dub kar lena jo Mann chahe. #Jawan (Okay, you start praising me from tomorrow. I will be silent. I will give the next prevue silent. You dub it according to you).”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689581495713984512

The actor also gave a message for his South fans. When one of his fans asked, “One word for your South fans.”

He replied, “I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1689580884578758656

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. ‘Jawan’ is slated for its theatrical release on September 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor