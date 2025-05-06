Rajini terms Suriya's performance in Retro 'Super'!

Chennai, May 6 Director Karthik Subbaraj, whose film 'Retro' featuring actor Suriya in the lead released recently in theatres, has now disclosed that superstar Rajinikanth loved his film and that he had termed Suriya's performance in it as "super".

Taking to his X timeline to make the disclosure, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Thalaivar watched #Retro & he loved it.... Exact words of Thalaivar...'What an effort by (the) whole team.... Suriya performance Super.... Last 40 minutes of the film Superb... Laughter touch is Fantastic....God bless.'"

The director further wrote, "Am flying now.....Love you Thalaivaaa. @Suriya_offl @Music_Santhosh @2D_ENTPVTLTD @stonebenchers #Thalaivar #RetroBlockbuster"

Meanwhile, the director, in an interview to a YouTube channel, has said that after Retro, he was contemplating doing an independent movie next.

"I haven't decided as such. After Double X (Jigarthanda Double X) itself, I thought I should make an Indie film. Make a film and just send it to festivals and after a year, release it in theatres. I have a script ready for it but then Retro happened. Now, I am thinking maybe I should do that."

'Retro', which opened to positive reviews, features Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film released on May 1 on the occasion of International Workers' Day this year.

It may be recalled that Suriya underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the stunt sequences in this film. Suriya went to Thailand to get trained in certain styles of fighting, the makers informed and added that Suriya surprised his trainers with his commitment level and hardwork.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’ features a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing was by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which is high on action, has stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor