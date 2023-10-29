Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan wrap up Mumbai schedule of 'Thalaivar 170'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Megastars of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 170'.

On Sunday, the actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap.

They captioned the post, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule."

When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 🤩 Reunion on screens after 33 years! 🤗 #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! 💥 @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule 📍📽️✨@tjgnan @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/LfyV3rP2JI — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 29, 2023

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen sitting on a chair looking at the mobile screen with a bandage on his hand.

The 'Robot' actor, on the other hand, is seen standing close to him and looking at the screen.

Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras.

Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were in important cameos.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

