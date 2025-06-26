Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander dance win hearts in peppy song 'Chikitu' from 'Coolie'

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The makers of Rajinikanth much-awaited film 'Coolie' have released the song 'Chikitu' from the film, featuring the superstar's quirky dance moves.

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie 'Coolie' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the first collaboration between the 'Leo' director and Rajinikanth.

'Chikitu', a lively street-style song, was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by T Rajhendherr, Anirudh Ravichander, and Arivu.

This peppy song sets the tone for 'Coolie' which is full of Rajinkanth's trademark swag reflecting the superstar's legendary demeanor and charisma on the screen.

In the music video, Anirudh is seen singing the song with a microphone in his hand, encircled by a group of background dancers who offer great additions to the overall vibe of the song.

The song has a grassroots Tamil feel thanks to the participation of renowned choreographer Sandy Master, beat master T Rajhendherr, and lyricist-singer Arivu in the music video.

In one of the scenes, Rajinikanth also appears as Coolie, stealing the show with his swaggy dance moves.

Taking to their X handle, the Sun Pictures (Official production banner of the movie) shared the video of the song.

Coolie Varaan sollikko..!😎 #Chikitu Music Video is out now!#GetChikitufied 📣💥 ▶️ https://t.co/eeQaA8RWor#Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th @rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial #TRajendar @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan… pic.twitter.com/DuG44VlJtg — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 25, 2025

In addition to Rajinikanth, the movie 'Coolie' also stars Upendra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has 'Jailer 2' in his movie pipeline.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read,

"Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."

The first part was released in 2023.

