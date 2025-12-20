Rajinikanth condoles demise of filmmaker Sreenivasan; calls him an "excellent actor and a very good human being!"

Chennai, Dec 20 Expressing shock and grief on learning of the demise of his good friend Sreenivasan, Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday paid a glowing tribute to the great Malayalam actor, director and screenwriter saying he was "an excellent actor and a very good human being".

Rajinikanth said, "It is shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate in Film Institute. (An) Excellent actor and (a) very good human being. Let his soul rest in peace."

Tributes and condolence messages have been flowing in from all sections of people, cutting across regions and languages.

Actress Aparna Das, in her condolence message which she shared on Instagram, wrote, "Praying to God to give his family all the strength. I was fortunate to enter the world of cinema through his script. He was truly a legend, yet remained a simple and grounded human being. The way he raised his children reflects the values he lived by. I have always felt a special affection for his family, though I cannot quite explain why. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with them."

Actor Prithviraj, in his brief but powerful condolence message on Instagram, said, "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/ director/ actor! Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace legend!"

Oscar winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote, "A face we will never forget, a voice we will never be tired of hearing, the void that you left will never be filled. It's our collective loss of a voice that constantly tried to converse with us and shown us a world that was “different”-in his own inimitable way.#RIPSreenivasan"

Actor, writer and director Sreenivasan is considered an icon of Malayalam cinema. The well known director, who was known for his acting as much as for his powerful writing, breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illness. He was 69.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan, an acclaimed director, actor and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

