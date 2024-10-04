Rajinikanth discharged from Chennai hospital after treatment

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health, was discharged from the facility on Thursday night.

The 'Sivaji' star was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3, as per Chennai Police.

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days (sic)," the bulletin read.

On Thursday night, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.'

While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans.

'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will also appear in 'Vettaiyan,' where he shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

