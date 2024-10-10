Rajinikanth fans welcome 'Vettaiyan' release with great enthusiasm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 : It's a celebration time for Rajinikanth fans as his much-awaiting film 'Vettaiyan' is finally in theatres today.

Massive crowds gathered outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre to watch the film.

Rajinikanth's film release is nothing short of a celebration.

The fans were seen dancing to the beats of Rajinikanth's songs and showing their excitement by throwing confetti.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also ensemble included Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer begins with a large crowd protesting over the arrest of the person responsible for raping and murdering a woman. The video introduces Rajinikanth as the cop, who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. His character is heard saying, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicating his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

