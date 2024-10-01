Rajinikanth Health Update: Superstar Actor Hospitalised for Elective Procedure, Condition Stable

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night, where his health condition remains stable. According to PTI, he is scheduled to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. His wife, Latha, provided an update to News18, stating that "all is well" regarding his health but did not give further details.

Reports indicate that Rajinikanth was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after experiencing stomach pain. The procedure will be carried out by interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish. A hospital source informed PTI that Rajinikanth’s condition is stable after being admitted for digestive issues. He will undergo a procedure in the cath lab to address a problem near his abdomen, following which he will be moved to a regular room. He is expected to be discharged by Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery on X (formerly Twitter), with many fans joining in the well-wishes. Recently, Rajinikanth attended the audio and prevue launch of his upcoming film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and set for release on October 10. This marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film and features a notable cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth is also currently working on Coolie, a gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The announcement video of the movie has generated excitement with its striking monochrome visuals and the song "D.I.S.C.O." Coolie also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra. The film has been shot in locations such as Visakhapatnam and Chennai and is scheduled for release next year.