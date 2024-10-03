Rajinikanth Health Update: Superstar Actor To Be Discharged Tomorrow After Facing Health Scare

Superstar Rajinikanth will now reportedly be discharged from the hospital on Friday, October 4th. The actor was earlier expected to return home today, October 3rd. However, the doctors have decided to keep him at the hospital for one more day.

As per Tamil news channel Thanthi TV, Rajinikanth is doing fine and there's no need to worry. He was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Monday, September 30, and underwent a non-surgical procedure the next day. The hospital later released a medical bulletin, sharing the details of the entire process.

The doctors revealed that the popular star had a swelling in his blood vessel connecting to the heart. The statement further mentioned that a stent was placed to fix the swelling following a non-surgical procedure. The bulletin, which was released on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the 73-year-old is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, it also marks Rajinikanth's reunion with Amitabh Bachchan 30 years after the Hindi film Hum.