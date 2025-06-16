Rajinikanth hugs Vishnu Manchu after watching 'Kannappa'

Mumbai, June 16 In a memorable moment, superstar Rajinikanth witnessed Vishnu Manchu's much-awaited mythological drama "Kannappa" during a private screening.

Actor-producer Mohan Babu took to his X timeline and treated the netizens with a couple of sneak peeks from the special visit.

"On June 15, Pedarayudu completed 30 glorious years since its theatrical release. And on the same day, my best friend

@rajinikanth watched #Kannappa along with his family. The love, warmth, and encouragement he gave after the film is something I will never forget. Thank you, Mitrama," he mentioned in the caption.

Back in 1995, Rajinikanth shared screen space with Mohan Babu in the Telugu drama "Pedarayudu".

In addition to this, the film's lead Vishnu Manchu also revealed that Rajinikanth gave him a tight hug after watching the film and told him that he loved the movie.

His post read, "Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can’t wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva. #HarHarMahadev."

The recently released trailer of "Kannappa" shared the unexpected tale of a hardcore atheist turning into a devoted Shiv Bhakt.

The video begins with a young boy who does not believe in the existence of God and only trusts himself to make things happen. Although, his incredible journey makes him a Shiv Bhakt.

The trailer further gives an insight into the romance between the protagonist and his ladylove.

The power-packed clip is flooded with some jaw-dropping high-octane action sequences.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the project further stars R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in key roles, along with special appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay.

"Kannappa" is set to reach the audience on 27 June.

